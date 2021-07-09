Shafqat raps PML-N leaders, remains defiant on exams stand

ISLAMABAD, JUL 09 (DNA) – Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood Friday raped Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for politicizing the matter of taking the matric and intermediate examinations.

In a series of tweets, the federal education minister lashed out at PML-N leaders Kh Saad Rafiq and Ahsan Iqbal for asking the government to postpone the examinations on the national assembly’s floor.

He also remained defiant to take the examinations at all costs and advised the students who feel not prepared could reappear in the supplementary examination after two or three months.

“No surprise that N league, which is breaking apart, is playing politics with students to gain cheap popularity. People like Ahsan Iqbal and Saad Rafiq know that exams have already happened in Baluchistan and Sindh, therefore other students cannot be treated differently. They know that decision to take exams was taken unanimously by all federating units including N govt in AJK, and PPP in Sindh.

They know that students cannot be promoted on the basis of previous exams as there were no exams last year.” He said Saad Rafiq and Ahsan Iqbal should know if they claim to be educated that exams are the best measure of students ability and class 12 important as they have to go to universities and professional colleges.

“Why should hardworking students be discriminated against. Stop cheap politics.” “They also should know that after the 18th amendment, out of 30 Boards, only one board, the fed board is under the federal government. Yet they were pretending that one order from a federal minister can stop exams across the country.

Again just a failed attempt at cheap politics.” He said exams are starting tomorrow in the remaining provinces and federating units. “Wish all students taking exams from tomorrow the very best. Inshallah all will do well.” = DNA

