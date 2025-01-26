Shab-e-Miraj: A Divine Journey and Its Impact on Us

by Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

Shab-e-Miraj, or the Night of Ascension, is one of the most profound and miraculous events in Islamic history. It marks the extraordinary journey of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) from Masjid al-Haram in Makkah to Masjid al-Aqsa in Jerusalem and then through the seven heavens to the divine presence of Allah. This night is not merely a testament to the greatness of the Prophet (peace be upon him) but also a source of immense guidance and inspiration for Muslims worldwide.

One of the most remarkable aspects of Shab-e-Miraj is the suspension of time during the journey. This extraordinary event defied the natural laws of physics and human understanding. Although the journey encompassed vast distances—earthly and celestial—it all occurred in a fraction of a night. When the Prophet (peace be upon him) returned, his bed was still warm, and the water he had used for ablution had not yet spilled. This suspension of time illustrates the infinite power of Allah and His ability to transcend the limitations of human perception.

During this miraculous journey, the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was shown numerous signs of Allah’s greatness and was given glimpses into the realities of the Hereafter. He saw the rewards awaiting the righteous and the punishments for sinners, providing clear reminders of the consequences of our actions in this life. Among the remarkable sights, he witnessed rivers of milk, honey, and wine in Paradise, which symbolize the eternal blessings for those who remain steadfast in their faith. He also saw the torments of Hell, where individuals were being punished for sins such as dishonesty, arrogance, and neglect of Salah, emphasizing the importance of leading a righteous and God-conscious life.

As the Prophet (peace be upon him) ascended through the seven heavens, he met several prophets and noble personalities. At each level, he was welcomed with greetings of peace and brotherhood. In the first heaven, he met Prophet Adam (peace be upon him), the father of humanity. In the second heaven, he encountered Prophet Yahya and Prophet Isa (peace be upon them). The third heaven brought him face-to-face with Prophet Yusuf (peace be upon him), renowned for his unparalleled beauty. In the fourth heaven, he met Prophet Idris (peace be upon him), and on the fifth, Prophet Harun (peace be upon him). The sixth heaven was where he encountered Prophet Musa (peace be upon him), and on the seventh, he met Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham, peace be upon him), who was leaning against the Al-Bayt Al-Ma’mur, a celestial house of worship where angels continuously perform Tawaf.

These meetings with the prophets signify the continuity of the divine message and the unity of the prophetic mission. They also highlight the unique status of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) as the Seal of the Prophets and the mercy for all creation.

At the pinnacle of this journey, the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) reached Sidrat al-Muntaha, the Lote Tree of the utmost boundary, beyond which no creation has ever ventured. Here, he was granted the unparalleled honor of being in the divine presence of Allah. It was at this moment that the obligatory five daily prayers (Salah) were ordained for the Muslim Ummah. Initially, fifty prayers were prescribed, but upon the Prophet’s (peace be upon him) repeated requests—guided by Prophet Musa’s (peace be upon him) advice—Allah, in His infinite mercy, reduced the number to five while retaining the reward of fifty. This signifies the immense importance of Salah as the cornerstone of a believer’s life and a direct link between the Creator and His creation.

The lessons of Shab-e-Miraj are profound and far-reaching. The journey demonstrates the limitless power of Allah, the importance of steadfastness in faith, and the necessity of fulfilling our spiritual obligations. Salah, as the key commandment of this night, is not just a ritual but a means of achieving spiritual elevation, discipline, and moral clarity. It strengthens our connection with Allah, reminding us of our purpose and the transient nature of worldly pursuits.

This sacred event also inspires us to reflect on our lives and the changes we need to make to align ourselves with the teachings of Islam. Shab-e-Miraj teaches us humility, gratitude, and the importance of prioritizing our spiritual well-being over material concerns. It serves as a reminder that faith, sincerity, and devotion can elevate us to unimaginable heights.

For Pakistan, the lessons of Shab-e-Miraj hold great relevance. The miraculous journey underscores the values of unity, justice, and adherence to divine principles. To overcome challenges such as corruption, intolerance, and social inequality, we must draw upon the teachings of this night and implement them in our collective lives. If leaders and citizens alike embody the virtues of honesty, fairness, and accountability, Pakistan can move toward a brighter and more prosperous future.

In conclusion, Shab-e-Miraj is not merely a historical event but a timeless source of guidance, inspiration, and hope. It reminds us of the boundless power of Allah, the profound responsibilities of faith, and the transformative potential of sincere worship. By internalizing the lessons of this miraculous journey and incorporating them into our lives, we can bring about positive change both individually and collectively. For Pakistan, embracing these lessons can provide a path to overcome its challenges and achieve its aspirations as a nation rooted in the principles of Islam. Let this blessed night inspire us to strengthen our faith, lead righteous lives, and work together for a better tomorrow.