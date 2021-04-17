Several parliamentarians offer resignation in key meeting chaired by Jahangir Tareen

LAHORE, Apr 17 (DNA): Over thirty parliamentarians Saturday called on

estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen at his

residence in Lahore and held a key meeting during which several

parliamentarians offered to resign.

Sources privy to the matter informed that future strategy was discussed

in the sitting. The members said the option of resignations is available

if injustice continues; however, the suggestion to resign immediately

was rejected.

It is pertinent here to mention that a Banking Court in Lahore, earlier

today, extended Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen’s interim bails

in fake bank accounts case till May 3.

Jahangir Tareen talked to media afterwards outside the judicial complex

and said it is unknown that who is doing his character assassination but

the names will be revealed eventually. The PTI leader said he has not

been accused of surging the sugar prices in all three cases and stressed

that baseless allegations are leveled against him.

Jahangir Tareen said he did not start his business after joining

politics. I was a farmer first, then I started my business and then

joined politics, he said while adding that he has a good name Pakistan

and will emerge victorious from the cases.

He said FIRs are lodged against him pertaining to matters which are

eight to ten years old and should have been probed by the Securities &

Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

PTI leader Raja Riaz Ahmad, who accompanied Jahangir Tareen, gave final

warning to Prime Minister Imran Khan and asked to not drag this issue

any further. We are standing under the flag of PTI with great patience

but will be free to make our decision if justice is not served in

Riyasat-e-Madina, he stressed.

=====