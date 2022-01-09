Seven excise officials suspended in KP over ‘negligence’
PESHAWAR, Jan 09 (DNA): Acting on the complaints of people, the
Department of Excise Taxation & Narcotics Control, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
(KP) has suspended seven of its officials in Peshawar with immediate
effect for showing ‘negligence’ and ‘incompetence’.
In its notification, the department has directed the suspended officials
to report to the headquarters.
The department spokesman has said that a committee, with Director
Narcotics Salahuddin as its head, has been constituted to conduct
preliminary inquiry into the charges against these officials and submit
its report within 15 days.
Those facing disciplinary action are one inspector, one sub-inspector,
two assistant sub-inspectors, one constable, a driver and a Naib Qasid.
Excise Director General (DG) Mehmood Aslam Wazir has made it clear that
there is no room for ‘corrupt’ and ‘negligent’ officials in the
department. “Whether they committed a small or a big mistake, no
leniency will be shown towards these officials. Facilitating and serving
the masses should be our priority,” he stated categorically.
The DG also told the concerned SHOs, circle officers and excise &
taxation officers in clear and categorical terms that they would not be
spared either in case any official was found negligent in their region.
DNA
====
Related News
Seven excise officials suspended in KP over ‘negligence’
PESHAWAR, Jan 09 (DNA): Acting on the complaints of people, theDepartment of Excise Taxation &Read More
Chinese foreign minister in Sri Lanka to discuss Belt and Road Initiative
COLOMBO, JAN 9: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was in Sri Lanka on Sunday seekingRead More
Comments are Closed