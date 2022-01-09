Seven excise officials suspended in KP over ‘negligence’

PESHAWAR, Jan 09 (DNA): Acting on the complaints of people, the

Department of Excise Taxation & Narcotics Control, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(KP) has suspended seven of its officials in Peshawar with immediate

effect for showing ‘negligence’ and ‘incompetence’.



In its notification, the department has directed the suspended officials

to report to the headquarters.



The department spokesman has said that a committee, with Director

Narcotics Salahuddin as its head, has been constituted to conduct

preliminary inquiry into the charges against these officials and submit

its report within 15 days.



Those facing disciplinary action are one inspector, one sub-inspector,

two assistant sub-inspectors, one constable, a driver and a Naib Qasid.



Excise Director General (DG) Mehmood Aslam Wazir has made it clear that

there is no room for ‘corrupt’ and ‘negligent’ officials in the

department. “Whether they committed a small or a big mistake, no

leniency will be shown towards these officials. Facilitating and serving

the masses should be our priority,” he stated categorically.



The DG also told the concerned SHOs, circle officers and excise &

taxation officers in clear and categorical terms that they would not be

spared either in case any official was found negligent in their region.

