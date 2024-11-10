Serena Polo Cup concludes with a thrilling finale

ISLAMABAD, NOV 10 /DNA/ – Serena Hotels, under its Sports Diplomacy initiative and commitment to community engagement, organized the Serena Polo Cup 2024 on 10th November at Islamabad Club polo grounds. The event was attended by diplomats, members of the corporate sector, and polo enthusiasts, creating a vibrant atmosphere celebrating the spirit of the sport.

The final match of the Serena Polo Cup featured an exciting showdown between Team BN and Team Rizvi’s by U Bank. Both teams displayed exceptional skill and teamwork, captivating the audience with their skill of the game. Team Rizvi won the Serena Polo Cup with a score of 7, after an exciting tie across four chukkers that led to a decisive fifth chukker.

Serena Hotels congratulates both the teams for their outstanding performance at the Serena Polo Cup 2024. Hosting these events brings communities together and promotes diverse sports across Pakistan. Through initiatives like the Polo Cup, Serena Hotels provides a platform to celebrate athleticism and raise positive community connections.

The Sports Diplomacy efforts extend beyond polo, extensive support for various sports, including squash, tennis, and women’s cricket. These initiatives promote youth engagement, gender equality, and national pride, encouraging positive relations within both local and international communities