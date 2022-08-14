Serena Hotels organize Crafts Bazaar: First lady appreciates efforts towards women empowerment

Mrs. Samina Alvi highlights Pakistan’s diversity, and the efforts towards the preservation of traditional handicrafts of the country

Mahnoor Ansar

ISLAMABAD: On Independence Day weekend, Serena Hotels organised a Crafts Bazaar to celebrate the Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day, in collaboration with Behbud Crafts. This two-day event focused on promoting, recognizing and celebrating the unique culture, tradition and talent that exists in Pakistan.

This event, held under Serena Hotels’ Cultural Diplomacy initiative, acknowledged the skill, creativity and the hard work of women who provide support, represent and exhibit the different colours of Pakistan through their craftwork. The event was organized in the Kehkashan Hall to celebrate Pakistan. Hand-crafted traditional apparel, table linens, reusable tote bags, fabric face masks printed in unique designs, and locally embroidered shawls and dupattas were displayed. Since the bazaar was Independence-themed, the items on display exhibited the different styles of embroidery that are native to Pakistan.

The First Lady, Begum Samina Alvi, was the Chief Guest at the occasion. She appreciated the efforts towards women empowerment, highlighting Pakistan’s diversity, and the efforts towards the preservation of traditional handicrafts of the country.

This event also included a photo exhibition, displaying the best photography that captured the “People & Culture” of Pakistan – submitted in a yearly photography competition held by Serena called “Discover Pakistan.” This competition receives hundreds of submissions, and each submission is then carefully assessed by a panel of expert photographers, shortlisting the highest quality photos which are then published in a coffee table book format.

The event was attended by the citizens of Islamabad, including familiies, prominent men and women of the society; Government officials, and members of the diplomatic corps.