MOSCOW, DEC 17 /DNA/ – A terrorist attack in Moscow has claimed the life of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, a high-ranking official in the Russian Armed Forces, along with his driver.

Lieutenant General Kirillov, who served as the head of the radiation, chemical, and biological protection troops, was killed in a targeted explosion. The incident marks a significant loss for the Russian military’s specialized defense capabilities.

The attack occurred in Moscow, resulting in the immediate deaths of General Kirillov and his driver. Preliminary information suggests this was a deliberate and strategic terrorist action targeting a key military leader responsible for critical defense infrastructure.

General Kirillov was a senior military official with extensive expertise in nuclear, biological, and chemical protection, playing a crucial role in the Russian Armed Forces’ strategic defense mechanisms.

Authorities have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the terrorist attack. No immediate claims of responsibility have been reported.

This incident underscores the ongoing security challenges faced by military personnel and the persistent threat of terrorism.