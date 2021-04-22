Senate chairman for enhanced Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations

Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada meets Sadiq Sanjrani; says his country wants to further strengthen ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman, Muhammad SadiqSanjrani during meeting with Ali Alizada, Ambassador of Azerbaijan has emphasised the promotion of Parliamentary linkages between Pakistan and Azerbaijan to enhance bilateral trade, investment and tourism. He said that the present state of bilateral economic ties does not commensurate with the potential and there is need to explore possibility of cooperation in diverse fields. The Ambassador of Azerbaijan called on Chairman Senate here at Parliament House on Thursday.

Senate Chairman said that mutual support on the conflicts of Nagorno-Karabakh and Kashmir testifies to close understanding between Islamabad and Baku. He said that strong relationship between Azerbaijan and Pakistan is visible from the frequency of high level interaction between the two sides and the defence cooperation is strengthening steadily. “We want our relationship to grow further by utilizing the potential” Sanjranireiterated.

Sanjrani said that Pakistan highly values is cordial and brotherly relations with Azerbaijan. He said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan have always supported each other at international forums which are testimony to the fact that both value bilateral relations. Chairman Senate appreciated the work of HeydarAliyev Foundation for the humanitarian work in Pakistan.

The Chairman Senate pointed out that geostrategic location of both Pakistan and Azerbaijan calls for strong connectivity through rail, road and railway network. He said that Gawadar provides short link to Central Asia and both Islamabad and Baku can work together for enhancing linkages for trade and investment. Chairman Senate also extended an invitation to the Speaker of the Azerbaijan Parliament to visit Pakistan. The Ambassador said that Pakistan is an important regional country and Azerbaijan wants to further deepen mutual ties and strengthen linkages for mutual benefit of the people of two sides.