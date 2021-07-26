Secy Gen. UBG meets President of Rawalpindi Chambers of Small Traders

ISLAMABAD, JUL 26 /DNA/ – – Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General, United Business Group, said that apart from traders from all over the country, special efforts would be made to solve the problems of traders in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Parking’s plaza, Lai expressway and Ring Road will be built to solve traffic problems in Rawalpindi. Efforts will be intensified to expedite the work for parking plazas , Lai Express and Ring Road projects.



He expressed these views at the Central Secretariat of UBG Islamabad while meeting President of Rawalpindi Chambers of Small Traders and Small Industries and Former Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Nadeem Sheikh today along with his delegation.



Zafar Bakhtawari added that efforts to extend the term of the federation president from one year to two years were not appropriate. He said that the Ministry of Commerce has not consulted any chamber in this regard.This has caused a wave of concern in the business community that government agencies are also becoming part of the unilateral action. Nadeem Sheikh, President, Rawalpindi Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries, said on the occasion that if the traffic crisis in Rawalpindi is not resolved by these development works the business environment in Rawalpindi will be ruined. He further said that his delegation would soon meet the Commissioner of Rawalpindi and request him to expedite the work on these vital issues for business activity in Rawalpindi and Islamabad .