Security tightened in ongoing campaign after deadly attacks against polio workers in Afghanistan

Shamim Shahid

PESHAWAR /DNA/ – In the wake of recently deadly attack against anti polio workers in Northern provinces of Afghanistan, wide range unrest is fuelling amongst the volunteers and official of health department, engaged in ongoing anti-polio campaign at scattered areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Though the authorities concerned are making claims of comprehensive security arrangements but on Friday morning a police constable who was on duty with polio team has sustained injuries when came under attack of two motorcyclists in outskirts of Dera Ismael Khan city. In a period of four days it was the second attack against policemen on polio duty in Dera Ismael Khan. On Tuesday morning, unknown militants have targeted police van with an Improvise Explosive Devise (IED).

The International media reported that at least eight polio workers have been shot dead by unknown persons in four attacks in Northern Kundoz and Takhar provinces of Afghanistan. Deputy Secretary General of UN, Mr. Ramez Al Kabarov has denounced the attacks. Last year, at least 11 anti polio workers including women have been killed in terrorist attacks in different parts of Afghanistan.

The spokesperson of Emergency Office for anti-polio in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that so far first phase of ongoing completed in six Southern provinces whereas in remaining will be commenced from Monday. “Over 42 thousands personnel of Police and Frontier Constabulary are escorting the polio workers whereas other military and para military troops in all respective districts are on high alert,” spokesperson Aimal Riaz remarked. He informed that during current campaign to be completed on March 6th next over 7.2 million children below five years will be vaccinated.

The police officials at Dera Ismael Khan informed that unknown saboteurs riding on motorbike have opened indiscriminate firing against a policeman who was security duty with a polio team at Qayoom Nagar in jurisdiction of University police station on Friday morning. The policeman sustained injuries and he was rushed to hospital whereas the attackers succeeded in escape. It was the second attack against policemen on polio duty Dera Ismael Khan during current week.

Though authorities are hopeful offending polio virus during current calendar year but Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in world whereas the polio virus still exists. The unknown mysterious attacks against the polio workers are hindering global community’s integrated efforts for eradicating polio virus of its roots throughout the world. Pakistan succeeded in making fruitful its efforts against polio virus after imposition of border and travelling restrictions against Afghanistan and its people.