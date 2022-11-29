Security forces kill 10 terrorists during IBO in Hoshab

RAWALPINDI, NOV 29 /DNA/ – An Intelligence Based Operation was conducted to clear a hideout of Terrorists linked with firing incidents targeting security forces and civilians alike besides planting of improvised explosive devices on M-8 in general area Hoshab.

As security forces were in process of establishing blocking positions after identification of 12-14 terrorists location, terrorists opened fire onto the security forces. During ensuing heavy exchange of fire, 10 terrorists have been killed while 1 terrorist has been apprehended in injured condition; while two terrorists managed to escape – the operation to trace them continues in the area.

A heavy cache of arms and ammunition including improvised explosive devices has also been recovered.

Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan. DNA