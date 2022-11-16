Second Pakistan Property Exhibition on Dec 16: Barlas

A large number of prominent builders, developers, from across the country will participate in the exhibition

ISLAMABAD, NOV 16: The meeting organized by Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry was chaired by Khursheed Barlas, in which after mutual consultation with all stakeholders, taking into consideration the political situation of the country, the second Pakistan International Property Exhibition and Convention, which is from 18 to 20 November. was to be held at the Pak-China Friendship Centre.

After the unanimous decision, the new dates of the Second Pakistan International Property Exhibition have been announced, which will be held from December 16 to 18 at Pakistan-China Friendship Center.

