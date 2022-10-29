Ferozwala, OCT 29: Second day of PTI’s long march comes to an end in Ferozwala; govt rules out talks. PTI Chairman Imran Khan has taken an oath from his supporters to always abide by the Constitution as the party’s long march reached Ferozewala.

“No one hands freedom on a plate. You have to struggle for it,” he told the charged crowd before he and other PTI leaders raised their hands to take an oath.