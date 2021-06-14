SDPI, Shah Abdul Latif University sign MoU for joint research

ISLAMABAD, JUN 14 (DNA) – The Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Sindh, and the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Islamabad, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work together engaging academia in policy sphere on socio-economic development issues.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, Vice-Chancellor of the Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur and Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director of the SDPI, in the presence of Engr. Ahad Nazir, Head of SDPI’s Centre for Private Sector Engagement and Mr. Shahid Minhas, Head of Trainings at SDPI’s Centre for Learning and Development.

The MoU is aimed at forging academic linkages, interdisciplinary research, publications and capacity building collaborations with the wider aim to bring experts of SALU, Khairpur, to the research and policy level so that recommendations could be proposed to the relevant policy makers and stakeholders.

Dr Abid Suleri said being a leading academic institution of interior Sindh, the SALU would act as a regional hub for presenting research-based solutions in collaboration with SDPI in the relevant sectors. He said universities play the best Think Tanks’ role, provided they are fully linked up to the policy makers. “SDPI values its collaboration with the academia and consider it of great value in providing evidence-based research and policy input” Dr. Suleri said.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto appreciated the work that SDPI has been doing in the field of research and capacity building. He reiterated the importance of linkages between academia and independent think tanks for evidence-based policy recommendations. He showed keen interest in closely working with SDPI in the field of research and capacity development.