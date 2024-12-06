Friday, December 6, 2024
Main Menu

SC’s constitutional bench fixes PTI’s election rigging, May 9 pleas for hearing

| December 6, 2024
SC's constitutional bench fixes PTI's election rigging

ISLAMABAD, DEC 6: The constitutional bench of the Supreme Court has fixed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petitions for hearing, seeking a probe into alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections and formation of judicial commission on May 9 riots.

A seven-member bench, headed by Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan, will hear PTI founder Imran Khan’s plea against election rigging on December 11.

Meanwhile, the constitutional bench will take up the second petition on December 10, which also seeks “annulment of civilians trial in military courts”.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

SC's constitutional bench fixes PTI's election rigging

SC’s constitutional bench fixes PTI’s election rigging, May 9 pleas for hearing

ISLAMABAD, DEC 6: The constitutional bench of the Supreme Court has fixed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)Read More

EU, Finnish ambassadors commemorate Finland's Independence Day

EU, Finnish ambassadors commemorate Finland’s Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, DEC 6 /DNA/ – In a spirit of diplomatic camaraderie, Riina Kionka, Ambassador ofRead More

Comments are Closed