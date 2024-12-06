SC’s constitutional bench fixes PTI’s election rigging, May 9 pleas for hearing

ISLAMABAD, DEC 6: The constitutional bench of the Supreme Court has fixed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petitions for hearing, seeking a probe into alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections and formation of judicial commission on May 9 riots.

A seven-member bench, headed by Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan, will hear PTI founder Imran Khan’s plea against election rigging on December 11.

Meanwhile, the constitutional bench will take up the second petition on December 10, which also seeks “annulment of civilians trial in military courts”.