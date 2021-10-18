Schedule for Lahore NA-133 by-election announced

LAHORE, OCT 18 (DNA) – The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the schedule of by-election on a recently vacated seat of NA 133, Lahore declaring that the by-polls will be held on Dec 5.

The ECP on Monday announced the by-election schedule for the constituency NA 133, Lahore which fell vacant following the death of PML-N MNA Pervez Malik. According to the announcement, the by-poll contenders could submit their nomination papers between Oct 21 to 25. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be completed till Oct 30.

The candidates could appeal the decisions of the returning officers till Nov 3. The revised list of the election contenders will be released on Nov 10. The ECP further announced that the candidates who wish to withdraw from the contest could take back their nomination papers by Nov 11. The candidates will be allotted election symbol on Nov 12.

The Election Commission has appointed the district returning officer and returning officer for the NA 133. Rawalpindi Regional Election Commissioner Nazar Abbas will be assigned the duty of district returning officer while Lahore District Election Commissioner Syed Basit Ali Shah will perform the duties of returning officer in the NA 133. = DNA

