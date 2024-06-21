Saudi Arabia starts issuing Umrah visas

RIYADH, JUN 21: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has begun issuing Umrah visas for the post-Hajj season, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The issuance of Umrah visas follows the completion of the annual pilgrimage to Hajj on Wednesday.

The ministry announced that it is diligently executing the directives of the leadership to accommodate an increased number of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and provide services that meet their requirements and aspirations.

The ministry ceased issuing Umrah permits through the Nusuk application for a duration of one month commencing on May 23. This was aimed at enabling Hajj pilgrims, who began flocking to Makkah from all over the world, to perform their rituals in ease and comfort.

The ministry announced that the Nusuk App would resume issuing Umrah visas from Zilhajj 15, corresponding to June 21.

In its recent statement, the ministry stated that the resumption of the issuance of Umrah visas would facilitate the seamless arrival of Umrah pilgrims into the Kingdom. This annual initiative follows immediately following the Hajj season.

The ministry stated in a statement that it leverages its expertise and establishes technical and field programs to serve Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and facilitate their rituals.