Saudi Arabia allows direct entry from six countries, including India and Pakistan

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has announced on Thursday that it will allow direct entry from six countries including Indonesia, Pakistan, India and Egypt without spending 14-day quarantine in a third country.



The new directive will come into force from Wednesday, Dec. 1 2021, the Saudi Press Agency reported quoting an official source at the Ministry of Interior.





Brazil and Vietnam are the other countries that included in the new list of countries allowed direct entry into the Kingdom.



All those who come from these countries are required to spend five days in institutional quarantine, regardless of their immunization status outside the Kingdom, the source said.