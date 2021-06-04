Sanjrani assures Pakistan’s commitment to promoting cooperation with Azerbaijan

DNA

Islamabad, JUN 4 – Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has called for closer Pakistan-Azerbaijan cooperation for the development of political and economic relations between the two countries. Exchanges of a high-level delegation, trade ties, and people-to-people contact will bring the two fraternal countries more closer, he stated while talking to the Speaker of Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, who called on him here at Parliament House on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, and bilateral relations were discussed in detail.

Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations are based on mutual trust, confidence, common historical, cultural, and religious similarities, said Sadiq Sanjrani. “ Pakistan cherishes its cordial relation with Azerbaijan. There is a dire need to further enhance parliamentary and institutional cooperation”, he added.

The Chairman Senate thanked the visiting delegation for participating in the 2nd General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic cooperation organization (PAECO). High-level parliamentary contacts and exchange of delegations should continue, he stressed.

Talking to the visiting dignitary, the Chairman underscored that the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group can be a forum to further cement bilateral ties. “There is an urgent need to make the Parliamentary Friendship Group more active and viable forum”, he said. He also stressed the need to reinvigorate the Parliamentary Union of ECO member states.

“Pakistan is committed to promoting cooperation in various fields, inter alia, including trade, energy, and other areas of common interest. Both countries have always supported each other’s posture on global issues of common interest”, he observed.

Touching upon the issue of the Nagorno Karabagh conflict, the Chairman underlined that Pakistan has always supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity under the UN resolution. Pakistan fully supports Azerbaijan’s position on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, he maintained.

While exchanging views on the COVID-19 Pandemic, Sanjrani pointed out that the whole world is currently facing the Corona epidemic and routine life has been immensely disturbed. Only through joint strategy and efforts, we can be able to contain the epidemic, he said.

The Chairman also briefed the visiting dignitary about the role and procedure of business of the Upper House in the Parliament.

Sanjrani thanked Azerbaijan for its extended cooperation and support on various issues and stated that the exemplary cooperation will continue in the future as well.

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan said his country also attaches immense importance to its relationship with Pakistan. Sahiba Gafarova also expressed gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for extending diplomatic support on Nagorno Karabakh. The Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova later on recorded his remarks in the “Visitor’s Book”.

Leader of the House, Senator Dr. Shehzad Waseem, Chief Whip of PTI in the Senate, Senator Fida Mohammad, Senator Dilawar Khan, Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Senator Rukhsana Zubair, member National Assembly Shandana Gulzar Khan, and Secretary Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan were also present during the meeting.