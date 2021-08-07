Sania visits recently opened Ehsaas Registration Desks in Lahore

LAHORE, AUG 7 /DNA/ – Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar, SAPM made a visit to Lahore to review the recently opened Ehsaas Registration Desks. Under the Ehsaas framework, the registration desks will open nationwide in the month of August. Families in need, whose survey has not been conducted for some reason can self-enroll themselves in Ehsaas programme through registration desks. To-date, the Ehsaas survey is 98.14 percent complete throughout the country. However, the survey is currently underway in Lahore. Dr. Sania also reviewed the pace of survey activities in Lahore.

To review the registration desk operations, Dr. Sania visited Comprehensive High School in Garhi Shahu area of Lahore. She also interacted with staff and women who were waiting for registration. Women had come to Ehsaas desks with CNICs in their hands for registration. Dr. Sania also oversaw details of a woman being enrolled at the desk.

“In August, we are opening Ehsaas Registration desks at Tehsil level in all districts. Part of Ehsaas strategy, Ehsaas registration desks are also an important instrument to keep the Ehsaas national socio-economic survey registry live”, said Dr. Sania while briefing media.

She also guided women at desks that Ehsaas registration is a fully computerised process and there is no fee associated to registration of households. Currently three registration desks are fully functional in Lahore. Four more Ehsaas desks will open next week in Lahore Cantt to facilitate self-registration.

Later, Dr. Sania met with children and their mothers to oversee new enrolments of children for the Ehsaas School Stipends. “Ehsaas education stipends are being scaled-up to secondary and higher secondary levels as well”, Dr. Sania stated.

While in Lahore, Dr. Sania also reviewed the ongoing Ehsaas survey activities. She visited a local household in Ghoray Shah, Tezab Ahata area of Lahore to oversee their survey enrolment under Ehsaas.

During the visit, Dr. Sania was also joined by Secretary Ismat Tahira and other senior officials of Ehsaas.