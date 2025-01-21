Salaried class facing inflation and falling income

ISLAMABAD, JAN 21 /DNA/ – Business leader and former President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Dr. Shahid Rasheed Butt, said on Tuesday that the salaried class is facing continuous inflation and falling income.

He said the double whammy of taxation and price increases has bled them white, resulting in an increase in frustration and brain drain.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said in a statement issued here today that apart from laborers, the trend of salaried people and professionals fleeing the country is growing, which is hurting the country’s economy.

He said that if this trend is not stopped, people will continue to flee the country and lose their lives in boat accidents.

Shahid Rashid Butt said that during the first five months of this year, 56 percent more tax had been collected from the salaried class compared to the same period last year, which amounts to Rs 72 billion.

During this period, no noteworthy action has been taken against the elite who have evaded taxes worth trillions of rupees, which is regrettable.

The business leader said that in the current situation, it has become impossible for people to pay house rent, electricity and gas bills, private education, health care, and transport, which policymakers are not taking into account.

He observed that frustration and anger are increasing due to the disastrous combination of inflation and income decline.

According to government figures, the average income of a common man in 2019 was forty-two thousand rupees per month, but millions of people are forced to work for less than this.

If the inflation rate from 2019 to now is included, this income should be at least seventy thousand rupees per month, but this is not the case.

Shahid Rashid Butt said that millions of Pakistanis were already grinding in the mill of poverty. Still, their condition has worsened, and now they have to reduce food for health and education or take their children out of school.

He warned that if relief is not given to the people, social problems will increase in the country, and the economy will suffer irreparable damage.

Unruly social media already demonstrate the political repercussions of this annoyance, and many criticize officials and their travel and automobile costs.

A few years of low inflation and economic development are enough to quell the ire from immobility and economic stagnation crises.

This rage may spread, particularly among most homes dealing with a far more serious issue of sustenance.