Saim, Jamal, Abrar included in Zimbabwe T20I series

ISLAMABAD, NOV 29: Pakistan opener Saim Ayub, all-rounder Aamer Jamal and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed are included in the forthcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe.

According to details, the tally of the Green Shirts’ squad now reached 17 with the induction of the triumvirate.

The T20I players had joined the squad in Bulawayo. Prominent among those who made their way to Bulawayo via Dubai were Usman Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem, Sahibzada Farhan, Arafat Minhas, Omair Bin Yousuf, and Qasim Akram.

Mohammad Rizwan, who captained Pakistan for the Zimbabwe ODI series, will be among Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, and Faisal Akram to return to the country tonight.

Salman Ali Agha will spearhead Pakistan against in the T20I series, slated to start from December 1 (Sunday).