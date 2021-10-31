Saad Rizvi to be freed as govt, TLP sort out all issues

ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (DNA): All the issues between the government and

proscribed Tahreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan have been sorted out during the

final round of talks held on Sunday but the final announcement of the

agreement faces a few hours delay due to the late arrival of some of the

banned party’s leaders.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad

Qaiser, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan,

former chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Munib-ur-Rehman and members of proscribed

TLP Shura were supposed to apprise the nation of the nitty-gritty of the

talks during a presser but the talk hit a few hours delay as the banned

TLP Shura members had been stuck in traffic.

Later, the TLP leaders reached Islamabad where they inked the agreement

and set off for PID where they were expected to hold a joint press

conference with the government team, divulged the TLP sources.

Earlier, the Shura members who were coming from Wazirabad were held up

in a traffic snarl and could not make it to Islamabad in the morning

when they were due to hold a joint press conference with the government

team.

Sources have informed that thorny issues between the government and

outlawed TLP have been resolved. Interior Secretary Yousouf Naseem has

been tasked to implement all the conditions reached between the two

parties.

Sources say, first of all the banned party activists would wind up their

protest on the GT Road and return. Then the government will release the

arrested TLP men after completing all the legal aspects.

Sources said that the government permitted the proscribed TLP to

continue its political activities. The banned outfit activists have been

asked to clear the roads immediately. The government has told the TLP

that the Tehreek will not involve in any kind of sit-ins and politics of

violence in the future.

The members of government team are expected to hold a press conference

at 3:15pm today. Sources further divulge that the government would adopt

step-by-step approach keeping in view the international rules and

regulations.

According to sources, Mufti Muneeb has played a pivotal role in the

consultation between leaders of religious parties and government and

military officials.

A 12-member committee under the head of Sahibzada Hamid Raza has been

holding consultations with President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran

Khan for the last two days.

Sources have revealed that the agreement between the government and the

proscribed TLP has been reached. It has been decided to release TLP

Chief Saad Rizvi but the banned party head will be kept in house-arrest

for few months. The names included in the Schedule 4 will be stricken

out.

Sources further said that Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry have been excluded from the final

round of talks.

The government and the TLP entered into negotiations last night and it

seemed that the parleys were almost successful. All the issues were

resolved amicably and the final round of talks between the negotiation

committee of the government and the TLP is still underway to finalise

the details that could be resulted in another agreement of the

government with the banned outfit.

The government inducted three new members into its 12-member committee

and also included Khawaja Ghulam Qutubuddin, Sheikhul Hadith Allma Rafiq

Ahmad Majadadai and Maulana Sardar Wazirul Qadri in the negotiation

team.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday showed his willingness to

conditionally release the banned religious outfit TLP Chief Saad Rizvi.

According to a private news channel, in a meeting with the Ulema of

Bralvi school of thought at his residence in Bani Gala, the PM said he

had no objection to Saad Rizvi’s release if courts release him.

The sources said Ulema urged the PM to release the TLP chief and take

action against the statements of Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry

that could sabotage negotiations.

PM Imran while talking to Ulema on the demand of expulsion of the French

ambassador said it was not the solution but there was a need to

acknowledge the world that blasphemy hurts Muslims.

On Saturday, talking to media after attending a meeting of government

and religious scholars belonging to the Barelvi school of thought and

chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Religious Affairs and Interfaith

Harmony Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said the committee was in talks

with the government and proscribed leaders.

The Federal Minister said that religious leaders from all over the

country met the Prime Minister and expressed their determination to

resolve the issue peacefully. The Federal Minister said that the Prime

Minister also told the Ulema that their suggestions would also be

considered, which could save the country from bloodshed.

In reply to another question about making negotiations conditional to

TLP protesters not moving towards Islamabad, he said “it could sabotage

the negotiations.”

For his part, President Sunni Ittehad Council (Faisalabad) Sahibzada

Hamid Raza said the prime minister had assured the meeting’s

participants that the government would not use “torture” to curtail the

protests.

Raza said the prime minister told the meeting that he did not wish to

see bloodshed in the country, but noted that there would be “no

compromise when it came to the writ of the state.”

