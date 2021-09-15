S. Waziristan: 5 terrorists killed in IBO

DNA

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed five terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The military’s media wing mentioned that during an intense exchange of fire, seven soldiers were also martyred, with the forces conducting a cordon and search operation to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

The development comes hours after security forces had killed two terrorists as they conducted an IBO after being informed of their hideout in Datta Khel of the North Waziristan District.

Per a statement issued by the ISPR, the two terrorists were killed during the intense exchange of fire between the two sides.

During the operation, security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorists’ hideout.