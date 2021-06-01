Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Main Menu

Russia to resume flights from Moscow to London

| June 1, 2021

MOSCOW: Russia has decided to resume flights from Moscow to London from Wednesday amid improving Covid situation.

According to media report, Russia has also decided to resume a limited number of regular flights to other countries, including Austria, Hungary, Lebanon and Croatia.

LATEST NEWS, PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Russia to resume flights from Moscow to London

MOSCOW: Russia has decided to resume flights from Moscow to London from Wednesday amid improvingRead More

Britain to accelerate relocation for Afghan staff

KABUL: Britain has announced plans to accelerate its relocation of Afghan staff who worked withRead More

Comments are Closed