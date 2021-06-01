Russia to resume flights from Moscow to London
MOSCOW: Russia has decided to resume flights from Moscow to London from Wednesday amid improving Covid situation.
According to media report, Russia has also decided to resume a limited number of regular flights to other countries, including Austria, Hungary, Lebanon and Croatia.
