Russia says it will respond to latest expulsion of diplomats from U.S. – RIA
MOSCOW, NOV 29: Russia will definitely respond to the latest expulsion of its diplomats from the United States, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Monday.
Ties between Moscow and Washington are languishing at post-Cold War lows. Russia’s ambassador to the United States said late on Saturday that 27 more Russian diplomats and their families were being expelled from the United States and would leave on Jan. 30.
