Russia pledges retaliatory measures after new U.S. sanctions
MOSCOW, AUG 21: Moscow pledged retaliatory measures after a new set of sanctions imposed by the United States on a Russian ship and two companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Russia‘s foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
Washington imposed the sanctions on Friday on a ship, its owner and a construction company, but opponents of the project said the measures were insufficient to stop it.
The United States and Britain also imposed sanctions on Friday on men they said were Russian intelligence operatives responsible for the poisoning one year ago of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
“We view such hostile actions by the Biden administration as dictated by a lack of political will and an unwillingness to build U.S.-Russian relations on a partnership basis,” Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, was quoted as saying in the statement.
