Russia, Belarus launch massive military drills near NATO’s member countries

MOSCOW: Russia and Belarus have launched massive military drills near Nato’s member countries amid soaring tension with West.

According to Russian Defence Ministry, two hundred thousands personnel would take part in the week-long military exercise in Belarus, Western Russia Baltic Sea.

The Zapad-2021 weeklong military exercises involved 80 planes and helicopters, 290 tanks, 240 artillery pieces, multiple rocket launchers, mortars and as well as 15 ships.