Russia asks UK’s ex-premier about explosions at Nord Stream pipelines

MOSCOW, NOV 1: Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman on Tuesday urged the former UK prime minister to explain her message allegedly sent to the U.S. secretary of state right after the accident at Nord Stream gas pipelines at the Baltic Sea.

“Honestly, I don’t care who and how (they) got this information. I am interested in London’s response to the following question: Did Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss send a message to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken right after the explosion at Nord Stream gas pipeline with the words ‘it’s done?’,” Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

Zakharova added that “millions of people all over the world are waiting for an answer to this question,” stressing that they “have the right to know what happened to the global energy security and what is the role of Anglo-Saxons in the committed terrorist attack.”

Earlier, the founder of the Megaupload and Mega file-sharing platforms Kim Schmitz, also known as Kim Dotcom, tweeted that Truss sent Blinken the message “it’s done” a minute after the explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines.

The British edition of the Daily Mail, in turn, wrote that Truss’ phone was hacked, and that the correspondence leaked.

On Sept. 26, there were leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipelines caused by a series of explosions believed to be “intentional sabotage,” according to preliminary results of a Sweden-Denmark investigation.

The Nord Stream pipelines were built to transport natural gas from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea by Russia’s state-owned gas company Gazprom.