RPO Rawalpindi visits RCCI assures full support to business community

RAWALPINDI, APR 9 (DNA) – Regional Police Officer Imran Ahmer has said that the business community is the backbone of the economy. If there is peace in the city then investors and traders will be able to do business with confidence. The role of the business community is very important in promoting economic activities. The efforts of the Rawalpindi Chamber are commendable in promoting business activities, liaising with the Chamber, and their supportive role for alternative dispute resolution (ADRC).

He passed these remarks during his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Friday.

President RCCI Nasir Mirza, group leader and former president Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz A Malik, members of the executive Committee and members of the Chamber were also present on the occasion.

He said that the prime role of the police is to provide security to the citizens. We strive to control street crime in the city, especially in the markets, so that customers can shop with their ease. All steps will be taken to address the issues related to the business community. He welcomed the RCCI suggestions on Corona SOPs and shops closure at 6 pm and assured that no harassment will be there from police.

Matters related to traffic congestion, elimination of encroachments, professional beggars, and Safe City were also discussed.

Chamber President Nasir Mirzane briefed the RPO in detail about the ongoing activities of the Chamber and future programs.

He said that the community police system should be promoted and activation of the chamber police coordination committee would reduce the burden of FIR. He said that all possible cooperation would be extended to the police to eradicate crime in the city. He lauded Khuli Kethery initiative of RPO and CPO which is helping in reducing the crime rate.

Group leader Sohail Altaf said that commercial activities are directly related to law and order. The concept of community policing has to be popularized.=DNA

======================