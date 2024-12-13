Routes closure causing hardship for Kurram people

A A Alizai

PESHAWAR: Due to the closure of transportation routes in Kurram district for two months, food items, oil, gas and medicines have run out in the area, while the Grand Aman Jirga, which has been going on for a week in Kohat, has come to an end.

Due to incidents of firing on convoys of passenger vehicles in Kurram district and tribal clashes, traffic routes have been closed for two months due to the closure of the main highway and the Afghan border. Edible oil, gas and medicines have run out due to which Citizens are suffering from severe problems

Former IG Syed Irshad Hussain has said that due to the closure of the roads, the shops of edible fruits and vegetables are empty in the markets and patients especially children are dying due to lack of medicines, therefore it is safe to open the roads immediately. Sayed Irshad Hussain says that in Kurram district, land andDue to the closure of the airways, millions of inhabitants have been trapped in the area and people are facing a painful situation

On the other hand, the Grand Jirga which has been going on for a week in Kohat to end the peace and unrest in Kurram district has reached its conclusion and according to Jirga sources, the negotiations of the district administration and forces authorities with the elders of the parties have been completed and now. The final decision is awaited

Apart from the grand jirga consisting of the parliamentarians of the parties belonging to Kurram district and the grand jirga consisting of the elders of Kohat, Orkzai and Hangu, representatives of the district administration and the provincial government are also participating in the jirga.