Rouhani stresses upon Pak-Iran security co-op

Qureshi meets Iranian President; thanks him for support to establish border markets

TEHRAN: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that security is a common concern of Iran and Pakistan, underlining the need for both countries to cooperate in this regard.

The president made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran with visiting Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The foreign minister, on behalf of President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, conveyed a message of goodwill to President Rouhani and the brotherly Iranian nation. President Rouhani urged the necessity for further expansion of ties between the two countries in different areas, including economy and trade.

Foreign Minister Qureshi discussed with President Dr. Rouhani the ways and means to strengthen close bilateral relations, rooted in shared history, culture, faith and language. Foreign Minister underlined Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to strengthen ties with Iran in diverse field with emphasis on expanding mutually beneficial economic cooperation and development.

The Foreign Minister thanked President Rouhani for support to the Prime Minister’s initiative to establish border markets, which would benefit people in the border region. The opening of international border crossing point at Mand-Pishin would facilitate pedestrian movement and enhance bilateral trade.

The Foreign Minister expressed gratitude for Iran’s consistent support to the Kashmiri people, especially from the Supreme Leader.

While discussing rising Islamophobia, Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated convergence between Pakistan and Iran to show a common resolve against xenophobia, intolerance and incitement to violence on the basis of religion or belief.

President Rouhani expressed happiness over Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recovery from COVID. He reiterated Iran’s desire to enhance bilateral relations in diverse fields.

Referring to the US decision to withdraw forces from Afghanistan, he said that the US military presence would not help the security and stability in the region and rather Iran and Pakistan, as the main neighbors of Afghanistan, have to play their role to guide the peace process in the country. Rouhani also called for enforcement of already signed agreements between Tehran and Islamabad, voicing Iran’s readiness to supply Pakistan’s energy needs. The Pakistani foreign minister, for his part, hailed the cordial relations between the two countries, calling for promotion of relations in all the areas.