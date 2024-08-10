Rotary Pakistan’s appreciation for Olympian Arshad Nadeem

DNA

KARACHI, AUG 10: Rotary Pakistan extends heartfelt congratulations to Olympian Arshad Nadeem for winning the first-ever gold medal in individual category for Pakistan in the 2024 Olympics. This historic achievement underscores the immense talent present at the grassroots level in Pakistan.

Rotary offered its full support to Arshad Nadeem in promoting javelin throw across the nation; specially at the school level. A special program will be developed in collaboration with Nadeem to nurture and train future Olympians, ensuring that his legacy of excellence continues.

Furthermore, Arshad Nadeem has been appointed as the Ambassador of Rotary Pakistan, a role in which he will inspire and mentor young throughout the country.

Muhammad Faiz Kidwai, 2022-24 Director of Rotary International, expressed deep admiration for Nadeem’s resilience and determination to excel in sports. He also announced that in recognition of his outstanding accomplishment and building confidence as well as hope in the youth of Pakistan he is bestowed with the Rotary Pakistan Nation Builders award 2024. The award will be presented to him by the 2025 President, Rotary International at a ceremony to be specially organized on 5th September 2024.

He believes that the partnership between Rotary Pakistan and Arshad Nadeem has the potential to revolutionize the promotion of athletics at the grassroots level in Pakistan.

About Rotary International:

Rotary International is a global humanitarian organization with over 1.4 million members in more than 46,000 clubs worldwide. Founded in 1905, Rotary is dedicated to bringing together professionals and leaders from diverse backgrounds to address community challenges, promote peace, fight disease, support education, and provide sustainable solutions to critical issues. Rotary Pakistan, as part of this global network, has been actively involved in various initiatives to support the development of communities across the country, with a strong focus on health, education, and youth empowerment.