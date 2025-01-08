Romina Khurshid Alam inaugurates of the First Green Road of Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, JAN 8: /DNA/ – Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, inaugurated the Rashid Minhas Green Road, marking a significant step towards environmental sustainability in the region. The inauguration ceremony was hosted by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and attended by distinguished guests including Fatou Harerimana, the High Commissioner of Rawanda, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador, Khazar Farhadov and Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Women University.

The RCCI leadership, including President Usman Shaukat, Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, Former Presidents, Chairman Climate Change Committee, Tallat Awan, Executive Committee Members and other officials, extended a warm welcome to the esteemed guests.

In his welcome address, Chamber President Usman Shaukat underscored the importance of sustainable development, green energy initiatives, and collective action to mitigate these challenges. He informed the participants about the devastating effects of climate change on Pakistan. He emphasized that Pakistan is among the most vulnerable countries, facing severe challenges from natural disasters, floods, and agricultural crisis. Over 2 million acres of crops have been damaged, impacting 22% of the population dependent on agriculture. Additionally, floods and environmental changes have caused damages exceeding $3 billion, affecting more than 15 million people and destroying millions of homes.

Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, commended RCCI for its First Green Road initiative, calling it a vital step in addressing climate concerns. She stressed that practical actions are more impactful than mere announcements and highlighted the crucial role of the private sector in combating climate change. Ms. Alam emphasized the need for collective responsibility, stating, “We must work together to leave behind a better environment for our children instead of wealth. Each individual must improve their homes, streets, and communities.” Ms. Alam expressed confidence in RCCI’s ability to lead impactful environmental initiatives and called for sustained collaboration between the government, private sector, and local communities.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) to enhance cooperation and facilitate mutual assistance in promoting awareness campaigns under the Green Road Initiative as part of the Revive Pakistan program.