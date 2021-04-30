Romanian envoy thanks Pakistan
Pakistan allowed Romanian plane to overfly and reach India
Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan Nicolae Goia has thanked the Pakistani authorities for allowing a Romanian plane permission to overfly to India. The plane carried relief goods for India.
The Ambassador told that a Romanian plane took off from Bucharest carrying humanitarian aid to India. It was remarkable how Pakistani authorities mobilized and gave the clearance for overflying Pakistan in just a few hours.
‘I express my gratitude for Pakistani prompt positive reaction to our Embassy and EU Delegation request for overflying approval. The plane was loaded with Romanian, European Union and other countries’ emergency supplies’, the ambassador added.
It may also be mentioned here that the Ambassador of European Union Androulla Kaminara in her Tweet on Thursday had also thanked the Pakistani authorities.
Related News
Romanian envoy thanks Pakistan
Pakistan allowed Romanian plane to overfly and reach India Staff Report ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of RomaniaRead More
AMBASSADOR OF CHINA CALLS ON AIR CHIEF
DNA 30 April, 2021: Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, H.E. Mr Nong RongRead More
Comments are Closed