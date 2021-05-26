Role of youth pivotal in development: Fawad

DNA

ISLAMABAD, MAY 26 (DNA) – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain Chaudhary says role of youth is pivotal in the development of the country.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with Kamyab Jawan Program at Bahria University in Islamabad on Wednesday, the Information Minister said that it is the need of the hour to prepare skilled workforce as per the requirements of the market.

“The concept of an entrepreneur is fast emerging in the world and that the countries creating more entrepreneurs will be more successful in future,” the minister said.

The minister stressed the need for adopting such skills that could be useful in facing the life challenges and the changes taking place around the world, saying “our thoughts must be progressive and should match the changes emerging around the globe.”

Fawad said the skills always made people superior to others, adding “if we want to change Pakistan and our life, we have to adopt skill and nobody can deny the importance of the skill in this modern era.”

He was of the view that the country’s institutions would have to rise and meet the needs and standards of the developing world.

The minister said the skill development was the real work that needed to be done in Pakistan, as the country’s 60 per cent population was under the age bracket of 30 years. He was of the view that technology had changed the whole world and the same would happen in Pakistan too.

The minister said that today’s world had been shaped by the young generation, adding the whole modern technology including Facebook, Google, PayPal, Twitter was developed by the youngsters.

“The people who developed these technologies were not 60 years or 70 years old but they are the young people who changed the whole world. They are youngsters,” he added. The minister said that technology had changed the whole world and the countries that followed the changes had started emerging and moving towards the road of progress, prosperity, and development. He advised the youth to increase their knowledge and gain awareness from the world.