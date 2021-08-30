Rockets fired at Kabul airport

Taliban says Dae’sh will not resort to any attacks once US forces leave as they will have no justification to do so

News Desk/Agencies

KABUL: Rockets were fired at Kabul’s airport on Monday where US troops were racing to complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan and evacuate allies under the threat of Islamic State group attacks.The return of the Taliban movement, which was toppled in 2001 but took back power a fortnight ago, triggered an exodus of terrified people aboard US-led evacuation flights.

Those flights, which have taken more than 120,000 people out of Kabul airport, will officially end on Tuesday when the last of the thousands of American troops pull out.

But US forces are now focused chiefly on flying themselves and American diplomats out safely. The Islamic State group, rivals of the Taliban, pose the biggest threat to Biden had warned more attacks were highly likely and the United States said it carried out an air strike on Sunday night in Kabul on a car bomb. That was followed on Monday morning by rockets being fired at the airport.

Meanwhile, on Monday Taliban spokesman said that Daesh will not resort to any attacks once US forces leave as they will have no justification to do so. He said they were fully ready to take over airport control after August 31.The Taliban leader added that, “They have their own agendas and [they] try to implement them by any possible means.”

He said he played his due role for the people and focused on peace talks. “The head of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan declared general amnesty. We must put the past behind,” Haqqani observed.

“The prejudice injected into people’s mind during all these years needs to be removed,” he added.

The Pentagon spokesman Kirby in a briefing on Monday made it clear that the US will continue targeting its enemies even after the withdrawal.