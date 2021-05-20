Thursday, May 20, 2021
Main Menu

Roadside bomb blast kills nine in Afghanistan

| May 20, 2021

HELMAND: In Afghanistan, nine people including women and children were killed in a roadside bomb blast in the southern province of Helmand on Thursday.

LATEST NEWS, PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Roadside bomb blast kills nine in Afghanistan

HELMAND: In Afghanistan, nine people including women and children were killed in a roadside bombRead More

Pakistan’s envoy to Belarus calls on Chairman BREC

MINSK: Ambassador of Pakistan to Belarus called on Mr. Yuri Shuleiko, Chairman of Brest RegionalRead More

Comments are Closed