Rizwan, Maqsood, Dahani stand out in Sultans’ eight-wicket win over Zalmi

Abu Dhabi: Skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Sohaib Maqsood led Multan Sultans to eight-wicket win over Peshawar Zalmi in the 21st match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six.

Sultans chased down the target of 167 in 16.3 overs as Rizwan remained unbeaten on 82 while Maqsood hammered 61. It is Multan Sultans’ second straight win in the tournament.

Sultans dominated the chase from start with Rizwan and Shan Masood taking on the Zalmi bowling attack.

Zalmi had a moment of fresh air when Mohammad Irfan removed Shan Masood (14) but it didn’t last for too long.

Rizwan was joined by Maqsood who started cautiously but after getting set, he didn’t stop. The duo added 116 runs for the second wicket.

Maqsood was sent back to the pavilion by Mohammad Imran, however, on the very next ball, Rizwan smashed a six and finished the chase confidently.

Rizwan stroked nine fours and a couple of maximums while Maqsood hit a quarter of fours and five sixes.

Earlier, Zalmi posted a total of 166/7 in 20 overs. The 22-year-old Dahani picked four for 31 after a solid opening start by Kamran Akmal and Haider Ali. They added 71 off 52 until Dahani removed Kamran (35) in the ninth over.

Straight after, the Larkana-born dismissed veteran Shoaib Malik (0), followed by Haider Ali (28) and Rovman Powell (4) in the next over.

David Miller, playing his last match of the competition, was joined by Rutherford. Both added 39 until debutant Blessing Muzarabani bowled a short-pitched delivery and the ball went towards skipper Mohammad Rizwan, who took a sublime catch to dismiss Miller (22).

Rutherford played the lone-hand till the last and in his 40-ball knock, he stroked two fours and four sixes. Umaid Asif struck four on the last ball to reach Zalmi’s total to 166/7/.