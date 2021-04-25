Rizwan, Hasan star as Pakistan clinch T20I series against Zimbabwe

Outstanding performances from Rizwan and Hasan Ali helped Pakistan in securing a victory in the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe in Harare on Sunday.

While chasing a par total of 166 in the third T20I, the home team put on a brilliant batting display but still ended up 24 runs short as they managed to score 141 in their allotted 20 overs at the expense of seven wickets.

Opener Wesley Madhevere finished the innings with the top score of 59 off 47 balls with the help of seven fours.

For the visitors, pacer Hasan was the star performer as he claimed four wickets and gave away just 18 runs in his quota of four overs.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Pakistan managed to post a par total of 165 for the loss of three wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rizwan played a brilliant knock of 91 not out off 60 balls with the help of five fours and three sixes.

He was well supported by captain Babar Azam who scored 52 off 46 balls with the help of five fours.

Pacers Luke Jongwe was the pick of the bowlers he claimed all three Pakistan’s wickets and gave away 37 runs in his quota of four overs.

For his outstanding batting performances, Rizwan was named the Player-of-the-Match and the Player-of-the-Series.

Both teams will now compete in the two-match Test series, starting from April 29.