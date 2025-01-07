RIUJ condemns delaying tactics by PJHF and Punjab Govt and demands top level inquiry into media town’s affairs

ISLAMABAD, JAN 7 /DNA/ – Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalist has strongly condemned the delaying tactics by the Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation and Punjab government in granting the processions of the plots allotted to two senior journalists in Media Town Rawalpindi by the then Punjab government as their plots had been encroached by an influential figure in connivance with the PJHF and Punjab government.

The two senior journalists, Muhammad Asghar and Abdul Latif Chaudhry, associated with prestigious media organizations had appealed to the interim chief minister Mohsin Naqvi and CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz to intervene and ensure justice and to give the right of the two journalists. Even the directives of Mr Naqvi were ignored by the concerned authorities.

Tariq Usmani, President RIUJ, General Secretary Rizwan Ghilzai and executive council also demanded a top level inquiry into the malpractices, allegedly done by the concerned authorities in the affairs of Media Town Rawalpindi and bring the responsible to justice.

Justice Jawad Hassan of Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench Justice Hassan on December 23, while hearing petitions of senior journalists Muhammad Asghar and Abdul Latif filed against the encroachments of their plots 334/A and 335/A allotted to them in Rawalpindi press club cooperating housing Society (Media Town) by the then government of Punjab in 2009, has directed the Assistant Advocate General to ensure the presence of responsible officers from Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation and Punjab government along with relevant record within ten days of resumption of courts after winter vacations.

According to advocate Saeed Yousaf Khan, counsel for the petitioners, the Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation and Media Town management in connivance with some journalists allegedly encroached the allotted plots to the two senior journalists in order to compensate an influential figure.

The Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court has also called the Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner and the concerned SHO to give possession of their plots to the allottees on a writ petition against the change in the layout plan of the plots allotted to two senior journalists in Media Town.

The petitioner’s lawyer Saeed Yousaf Khan told the court that after allotting plots to their clients and giving them possession in the record, the layout plan was changed and Muhammad Asghar’s plot number 334/A and Latif Chaudhry’s plot number 335/A were deleted and their land was made part of other plots and now the matter is being unnecessarily prolonged.

Respondents (PJHF) and Punjab government took the stand that more time should be given in this matter. We are bound by the order of the Housing Foundation and will get possession back. Assistant Advocate General Punjab said that talks have been held with the concerned secretary and a solution to this issue will be found soon and the possession of the plots will be given to the allottees, on which the learned judge, along with the above order, fixed the case for hearing in the first week immediately after the court holidays. It should be noted that the Media Town Management illegally changed the layout plan by making the plots of senior journalists Muhammad Asghar and Latif Chaudhry part of other plots, which has put both journalists in a painful situation for the last 15 years, having to approach various forums to obtain their rights.