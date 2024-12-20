Riphah Int’l University hosts dinner to honor and welcome Palestinian students

ISLAMABAD, DEC 20 /DNA/ – Riphah International University organized a distinguished dinner to honor Palestinian students, recognizing their resilience and sacrifices. The event, held at Gulberg Greens Islamabad, was graced by the presence of the Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, H.E. Dr. Zuhair Mohammad Hamdallah Zaid, and Dr. HafeezurRehman, President of Al-Khidmat Foundation.

The evening began with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the national anthems of Pakistan and Palestine, symbolizing the solidarity between the two nations.In his welcome address, Mr. Hassan Muhammad Khan, Chancellor Riphah International University, reaffirmed the university’s commitment to supporting Palestinian medical students in their academic pursuits. Representatives of the Palestinian student community in Pakistan shared inspiring stories of resilience and determination, which were met with great admiration from the audience.

H.E. Dr. Zuhair Mohammad Hamdallah Zaid expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestine and highlighted the strong bond between the two nations. Dr. HafeezurRehman emphasized the transformative power of education in fostering resilience and hope among students.The evening concluded with a souvenir distribution ceremony to honor the distinguished guests and acknowledge their contributions, leaving the attendees inspired by the messages of solidarity and hope.