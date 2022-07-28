Resignations of 11 PTI MNAs accepted

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has accepted resignations of 11 PTI MNAs. The PDM during its meeting today had decided to accept resignations of the PTI MNA.

However only 11 resignations have been accepted and the Speaker office has not given any reason as to why resignations of the others have not been accepted.

Those whose resignations are accepted include Ali Muhammad Khan , Fazal Muhammad Khan , Shaukat Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Farrukh Habic, Ijaz Shah, Jamil Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Ikram Cheema, Shakoor Shad, Shireen Mazari and Ms. Shahndana Gulzar.