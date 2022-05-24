Rescue 1122 conducts mock flood exercise for monsoon

By Faisal Munir / DNA

ATTOCK: Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 conducted a pre-flood

mock exercise at Shahdi Khal site at River sindh in Attock on Tuesday

to evaluate the response strategy of its team and further enhance its

operational compatibility.

Health Department, Education Department, Livestock department, rescue

volunteers/scouts, Police Department and other related departments

participated in the mock exercise to avoid flood devastation.

It was the First pre-flood mock exercise conducted during the monsoon

to check preparedness level, response strategy and coordination of

rescue teams with other departments to deal with any flood emergency.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Dr. Waqar Ali Khan witnessed

the first pre-flood exercise along with District Emergency Officer

Rescue 1122 Ali Hussian.

The mock flood exercise was aimed at shifting the stranded people to

safer places. The various departments including Rescue, Health,

Livestock and others also registered for setting up of medical camps.

Ali Hussian, district emergency officer (Attock) while briefing

officials said that timely coordination and preparedness in case of

flood could be helpful in saving precious human lives.

He made it clear that Rescue 1122 will be fully alert during the

monsoon season to tackle a flood-like situation, adding that strong

departmental coordination and swift response to any flood emergency

could save precious lives.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue overview the mock exercise and

while speaking on the occasion he said that the purpose of mock

exercise was to review the presentations regarding flood and such

exercises help to check the tools condition and to enhance liaison

among the departments.

He said that Rescue 1122 is doing great job and such joint exercises

helps to improve coordination between all stakeholders and resources

may be made compatible with that of the challenge. Furthermore he also

appreciated volunteers contribution in this regard.