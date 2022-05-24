Rescue 1122 conducts mock flood exercise for monsoon
By Faisal Munir / DNA
ATTOCK: Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 conducted a pre-flood
mock exercise at Shahdi Khal site at River sindh in Attock on Tuesday
to evaluate the response strategy of its team and further enhance its
operational compatibility.
Health Department, Education Department, Livestock department, rescue
volunteers/scouts, Police Department and other related departments
participated in the mock exercise to avoid flood devastation.
It was the First pre-flood mock exercise conducted during the monsoon
to check preparedness level, response strategy and coordination of
rescue teams with other departments to deal with any flood emergency.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Dr. Waqar Ali Khan witnessed
the first pre-flood exercise along with District Emergency Officer
Rescue 1122 Ali Hussian.
The mock flood exercise was aimed at shifting the stranded people to
safer places. The various departments including Rescue, Health,
Livestock and others also registered for setting up of medical camps.
Ali Hussian, district emergency officer (Attock) while briefing
officials said that timely coordination and preparedness in case of
flood could be helpful in saving precious human lives.
He made it clear that Rescue 1122 will be fully alert during the
monsoon season to tackle a flood-like situation, adding that strong
departmental coordination and swift response to any flood emergency
could save precious lives.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue overview the mock exercise and
while speaking on the occasion he said that the purpose of mock
exercise was to review the presentations regarding flood and such
exercises help to check the tools condition and to enhance liaison
among the departments.
He said that Rescue 1122 is doing great job and such joint exercises
helps to improve coordination between all stakeholders and resources
may be made compatible with that of the challenge. Furthermore he also
appreciated volunteers contribution in this regard.
