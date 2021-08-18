Reports of violence near Kabul airport as foreign debate Taliban intentions

KABUL, AUG 18 (DNA) – Gunshots rang out in Kabul and some militants violently broke up a protest in eastern Afghanistan as foreign powers watch every action of the Taliban to see if it will live up to its promises of having left the group’s brutal human rights record behind.

Hundreds boarded planes and left the war-torn country on August 18 as U.S. and British troops oversaw a massive evacuation of people, many of whom helped U.S.-led foreign forces over two decades, after chaos earlier in the week forced the Kabul airport, the country’s only functioning port of exit, to temporarily close.

After seizing the capital, Kabul, following a blistering offensive that swept up cities and toppled the Western-backed government, the Taliban said on August 17 that it wanted peace and an inclusive government — within the values of Islam, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported Wednesday.

However, video reports showed some militants in the capital whipping people who were trying to make their way through massive crowds to get to the airport, while gunshots could be heard in the background. = DNA

