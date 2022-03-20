Reference to be filed today: Asad

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar announced on Sunday the reference for the interpretation of Article 63(A) is “ready” and will be presented before the Supreme Court tomorrow (March 21).

Taking to Twitter, the minister said: “Hopefully, with this case, the selling of consciousness by becoming turncoats will end once and for all.” Umar also hoped that the case will lead to a reduction in buying of votes via illegitimate means.

Earlier, the government had decided to approach the SC for interpretation of Article 63(A) as several PTI lawmakers announced to vote on the no-trust motion, in a violation of the party policy.

The decision was taken during a consultative meeting of the PTI’s political committee held with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair on Friday.

The meeting discussed the legal options available to act against the disgruntled lawmakers and counter the Opposition’s move to dislodge the government of Imran Khan.