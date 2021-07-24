Ready to send charter plane to bring Nawaz Sharif back: Sh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (DNA): Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Saturday he was ready to send a plane to bring former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif back home if the latter announced to return home.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said it was unfortunate that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had already made up its mind that it would not accept defeat in the elections to be held for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on (July 25).

“I will celebrate Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) victory in AJK elections on Sunday at 7 PM from Lal Haveli, Rawalpindi,” he claimed.

He also hit out at Maryam Nawaz for keep repeating the same allegation again and again that Pakistan had sold Kashmir to India. “Your language will destroy your political career,” he said while addressing Maryam.

Rasheed said Israel and India had started a hybrid war against Pakistan. “And it is unfortunate that as per social media reports RAW agents are meeting with Nawaz Sharif,” he said, and addressing Sharif family added, “I, and not you, am a Kashmiri. How can you call yourself Kashmiris? Is Jati Umra situated in Kashmir? And despite all that you have a cheek to call us people who have betrayed Kashmiris.”

“You on the other hand were hard on words and soft on practice when it came to Kashmir issue,” he alleged. “What do you think people of Kashmir are idiots? They are far more politically mature than you. They are up against the Indian forces,” interior minister reminded.

Rasheed said Prime Minister Imran Khan had done the real work. “The words ‘absolutely not’ spoken by the prime minister reverberate every now and then,” he said, and claimed, “He also put the country’s economy back on track within six months.”

He said that PM Imran will fight for the Kashmiris till the very end. He said he was surprised that Nawaz Sharif was complaining that he was in pain. “Truth of the matter is that he himself is responsible for the adverse circumstances he is in,” he said.

The minister regretted the use of ‘objectionable language’ during speeches in AJK. He made it clear that Afghans, and not Pakistan, had to resolve issues of Afghanistan. Rasheed made it clear that daughter of the Afghan ambassador had not been kidnapped but had gone missing.

He said Pakistan and China were time-tested friends, and that work on Dasu power project would get underway soon.