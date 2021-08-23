RCCI urges for strong trade ties at Chambers level with Afghanistan

Rawalpindi, AUG 23 /DNA/ – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) express hope that the trade activities between Pakistan and Afghanistan can be expanded. RCCI President Mohammad Nasir Mirza in a statement said that Pakistan is the largest trading partner in Afghanistan and added that the bilateral trade between the two countries is close to 1 billion dollar, which could be doubled in the next few years. “Our main focus and priority is on increasing opportunities for bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan,” he said.Trade has been a part of economic development for centuries as it is the core factor to develop bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries, he further added. He cautioned that the country could not afford to suspend trade ties in the wake of evolving situation in Afghanistan. Group leader Sohail Altaf said our trade relations are inherited and added that instability in Afghanistan would affect the economic situation in Pakistan. The two countries have historical ties. More networking and chamber to chamber relation can manifold our trade volumes, he added. Chambers is keeping a close eye on the situation.