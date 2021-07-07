RCCI to hold condolence meeting for late Sheikh Mohammad Shabbir

DNA

RAWALPINDI: A condolence meeting will be held at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI )on Thursday to express condolences over the death of group leader and former president Sheikh Mohammad Shabbir and pay homage to his life and services.

President Nasir Mirza said in a statement that the demise of the late Sheikh Shabbir was a great loss. His services to the Chamber will always be remembered.