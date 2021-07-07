RCCI to hold condolence meeting for late Sheikh Mohammad Shabbir
DNA
RAWALPINDI: A condolence meeting will be held at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI )on Thursday to express condolences over the death of group leader and former president Sheikh Mohammad Shabbir and pay homage to his life and services.
President Nasir Mirza said in a statement that the demise of the late Sheikh Shabbir was a great loss. His services to the Chamber will always be remembered.
« The CPC’s 100 years of human transformation (Previous News)
(Next News) OIC SG underscores principled stance on J&K dispute: FO »
Related News
RCCI to hold condolence meeting for late Sheikh Mohammad Shabbir
DNA RAWALPINDI: A condolence meeting will be held at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce andRead More
FPCCI,Vietnam agree to jointly work for increasing bilateral trade, economic ties
Islamabad (DNA). Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Vietnam on Tuesday agreedRead More
Comments are Closed