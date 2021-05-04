RCCI, TDC ink MoU

RAWALPINDI, MAY 4 (DNA) – A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) and The Diabetes Centre (TDC) here on Tuesday.

RCCI President Nasir Mirza and CEO TDC Mr. Tahir M. Abbasi signed the MoU and exchanged the documents. Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz A Malik, Secretary General Irfan Manan Khan, Manager Marketing TDC, Imran Ali Ghouri and other were present at the ceremony. Under the agreement, RCCI and TDC will develop a liaison and close cooperation aiming to bring awareness for prevention, control of diabetes and provide service to the business community associated with the Rawalpindi chamber .

TDC offered special discounts for RCCI members including consultation fee, lab tests, diabetes education and other medical facilities.

On the occasion, Nasir Mirza said that Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce has also signed MoUs with various hospitals for the convenience of its members so that they can get quality health care and treatment facilities at affordable rates.

CEO TDC Tahir Abbasi said that the number of diabetics in Pakistan is increasing rapidly. Medical camps will also be conducted in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce to raise awareness about diabetes.

TDC is Pakistan’s first specialized diabetes hospital that provides medical care for diabetes and its all complications under one roof.=DNA

